Wheeling, WV

Pompeo Discusses Putin, Energy Independence in Wheeling

Intelligencer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEELING – America and the western world need to send a message of dominance to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it starts by being more energy independent and assisting other countries with their energy needs, according to former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Pompeo served as keynote...

www.theintelligencer.net

