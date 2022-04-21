ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin FC comes up short to San Antonio FC in 1st US Open Cup match

By Jonathan Thomas
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s first match of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup resulted in a 2-1 loss for the Verde and Black in San Antonio on Wednesday night.

Austin had plenty of chances but no conversions in the first half. It had seven shots and had possession 66% of the time.

Austin FC releases 2022 TV schedule

In the 47th minute, Diego Fagundez put Austin FC on the board for a 1-0 lead.

San Antonio FC, who plays in the United Soccer League Championship, had a couple of chances in the second half, but things went completely their way in the 82nd minute after an Elliot Collier goal tied the game at 1.

A couple of shots by Austin FC were close but couldn’t find the back of the net and regulation ended tied at 1-1.

In the 96th minute, San Antonio FC regained the lead after Carter Manley scored a goal on a header.

The score stayed 2-1 after the completion of the second overtime, with Austin FC having one last chance right before the completion of stoppage time. San Antonio’s Jordan Farr came up with the huge save to lift his club to the upset.

The U.S. Open Cup tournament is a time for teams in lower leagues, like San Antonio FC, to show what they can do against top-tier opponents and pull off massive wins for their clubs.

Austin FC’s Cecilio Domínguez indefinitely suspended by MLS

The winning club receives a trophy, $300,000 in prize money and a spot in the 2023 CONCACAF Champions League.

Austin FC will resume its MLS schedule at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when it hosts Vancouver. You can watch that game on The CW Austin.

