Houston, TX

Golf Closes Out 2021-22 Season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLOWOOD, Miss. – The men's and women's golf teams closed out their 2021-22 season during the 2022 SWAC Championship Tournament at the Refuge Golf Course. The women's golf team placed third overall with a total of 1000 (+136 over par) over the three day period, behind first place Texas Southern (936)...

Prep girls golf: Fujimoto leads strong Riverhawk outing

After narrowly beating the Mustangs by just one stroke on Monday, the Riverhawks came out more determined Thursday at the Logan River Golf Course. The Region 11 girls saw favorable weather conditions for the second straight outing. They dealt with a little wind at the beginning of their round, but there was no complaining. The temperature was in the 60’s. It was a perfect day for golf.
LOGAN, UT
Shark’s Tooth hosting ACC Mens Golf Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Some of the best collegiate golfers in the country will be going head to head this weekend at the Shark’s Tooth Golf Club on the west end of Panama City Beach. The Atlantic Coast Conference bringing it’s mens golf Championship to that course. All 12 of the ACC’s mens teams on hand to compete for that. Most of the teams arriving in our area Tuesday, one team, with some travel delays, getting in late Wednesday. All the teams able to get in a practice round Thursday afternoon. This event’s traditionally been held in North Carolina. Now the league’s putting it on a four year rotation of different courses in different states, with Shark’s Tooth being one of them! “Well I think for their side it’s being able to experience different facilities.” Watersound Golf G.M. Patrick Richardson told me Thursday. “And different parts of the country. And it gives them a little bit of excitement getting outside their normal area routine, of playing in golf events. That’s exciting for them. For us, it’s really just about showcasing our facility, and putting it out there that we have a championship golf course here. "
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Two transferring Alabama players pick new schools

Two Alabama basketball players found new homes after entering the transfer portal following the season. Forward Juwan Gary on Thursday announced he was headed to Nebraska a few minutes before Jusaun Holt posted his news. The freshman guard is headed to Georgia after playing high school basketball in the Atlanta suburbs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Area golf pro headed to Rocky Mountain Section PGA Hall of Fame

College of Southern Idaho pitcher Mason Olson went six innings, giving up just one earned run, but it wasn’t enough to beat No. 10 Salt Lake, as the Bruins pulled away 6-1. College of Southern Idaho softball player Sophia Stoddard will get to live her dream of playing Division I softball next year.
