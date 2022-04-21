Interventional Neurology Market: Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: The global psoriasis treatment market is likely to gather the valuation of US$ 35.7 Mn by the end of 2027, according to the new study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Further, the TMR research report highlights that the psoriasis treatment market will expand at over 11% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. This study offers complete data on the drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges in the market for psoriasis treatment. Apart from this, it sheds light on various important aspects such as trends in the market.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO