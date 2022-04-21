Interventional Neurology Market: Rise in the prevalence of neurological diseases to drive the market
Albany NY, United States: Interventional neurology can be defined as a specialty aimed at treating major diseases of the brain, spine, and neck, through minimally invasive image guided techniques. Major diseases treated by interventional neurologists include cerebral aneurysm, head and neck tumors, intracranial atherosclerosis, meningiomas, ischemic strokes, spinal vascular malformations, and...www.biospace.com
Comments / 0