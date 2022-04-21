Global Refractory Angina Market Expand at a Higher CAGR during the forecast period [2019-2032]

Novel CryptigenTM technology unlocks full potential of Tumour Specific Antigens. CAMBRIDGE, UK and MONTREAL, CANADA, 25 April 2022 - Epitopea, a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company and global leader in exploiting a new class of untapped tumour-specific antigens (TSAs), announces a $13.6M (£10.3M) seed investment from a transatlantic syndicate of top-tier life sciences investors, including Advent Life Sciences, CTI Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The seed round was also supported by Novateur Ventures and the Harrington Discovery Institute/University Health Holdings. The funding will leverage Epitopea’s ground-breaking CryptigenTM approach to create transformational immunotherapies that target broad cancer patient populations in both solid and haematological cancers.
