Global Refractory Angina Market Expand at a Higher CAGR during the forecast period [2019-2032]

 5 days ago

The global refractory angina market is expected to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2032. This growth can be ascribed to many factors such as rise in the cases of refractory angina across the globe. Refractory angina is a debilitating cardiovascular disorder in...

Widefield Imaging Systems Market: In-depth Study of Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Challenges, and Restraints

Remarkable growth in cases of diabetic retinopathy is projected to fuel expansion avenues in the global widefield imaging systems market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. Wide-field fluorescence microscopy refers to an imaging technology. The widefield imaging systems are in high demand across various end-users including hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.
Global General Laboratory Equipment Market Forecast (2020 to 2030): Growth Opportunity and New Development – Industry Analysis

The development of the global general laboratory equipment market is anticipated to be influenced by increased research activities in biotechnological and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, rising need for timely and effective diagnosis of various diseases along with increased research funding by governments is anticipated to pave well for rapid development of the global general laboratory equipment market over the analysis timeframe, from 2020 to 2030.
Global Vascular Patches Market Global Demand and Growth Opportunity Analysis – Forecast [2020-2030]

Vascular patches refer to medical products that find extensive application in tissue repair as well as reconstruction in congenital cardiac surgeries. The global vascular patches market is projected to show promising growth avenues during the assessment period 2020–2030. This growth can be attributed to increased cases of cardiovascular diseases in all worldwide locations.
Global Computational Biology Market: Key Trends, Competitive Assessment and Growth Opportunity Analysis

Computational biology has emerged as a discipline in its own right and has enriched the armamentarium of researchers studying molecular mechanism underlying wide range of diseases. The computational biology market has been making remarkable strides in the last two decades, along with advances made in bioinformatics and systems biology. The research areas have become an integral part of modern medicine and will continue to occupy the position. A vast array of data arising out of multidisciplinary application of computation biology have been integrated and analyzed. Case in point is massive gene expression and proteomic data for understanding the disease mechanism and guide clinicians in better decision making, especially for chronic and infectious diseases.
Psoriasis Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 35.7 Mn by 2027, Increase in the Number of Psoriasis Patients to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: The global psoriasis treatment market is likely to gather the valuation of US$ 35.7 Mn by the end of 2027, according to the new study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Further, the TMR research report highlights that the psoriasis treatment market will expand at over 11% CAGR during the forecast period 2019 to 2027. This study offers complete data on the drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and challenges in the market for psoriasis treatment. Apart from this, it sheds light on various important aspects such as trends in the market.
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.5 Bn by 2027, Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of Multiple Sclerosis Across the Globe to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Government as well as non-government groups are promoting the understanding of the condition and thus are likely to encourage growth of the global multiple sclerosis drugs market. The government and non-governmental groups support a range of efforts and programmes to help people with multiple sclerosis improve their quality of life.
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach a Valuation Of US$ 3.2 Bn By 2027, Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled, “neurorehabilitation devices market”. According to the report, the global neurorehabilitation devices market was valued at US$ 1.12 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019 to 2027. Rise in prevalence of neurological diseases has increased the patient pool undergoing interventional procedures followed by rehabilitation therapies globally, resulting in high demand for neurorehabilitation devices.
CRISPR and Cas Genes Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7,234.5 Mn by 2026, Increase in Incidence of Genetic Disorders to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: CRISPR cas systems are commonly used in microbial engineering that includes immunization of cultures, bacterial strain typing, and self-targeted cell killing. Further, CRISPR and cas genes market system is also applied to control metabolic pathways for an improved biochemical synthesis. This technology is also used for the improvement of crop production. These factors further drive growth in the CRISPR and cas genes market.
Pain Management Therapeutics Market To Reach US$ 92,123.4 Mn By 2027, Rise in Incidence of Chronic Pain Disorders to Drive Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Pain Management Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 66,558.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027.
Parenteral Nutrition Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn By 2027, High prevalence of chronic diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Advances made in formulations and the mode of delivery of artificial nutrition for critically ill patients have been key trends propelling the expansion of the parenteral nutrition market. Past few years have seen intensifying focus on management of parenteral nutrition in various patient populations. Personalized formulae have been developed to meet the specific nutritional needs of patients in clinical settings. Manufacturers have stridently leaned on launching safer formulations to help clinicians reduce PN-related complications such as metabolic complications.
Catheters Market to be Worth US$55,985.1 Mn by 2025, Growing Incidences of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: A catheter alludes to a slim cylinder embedded in the human body for playing out surgery or during the treatment of a few illnesses. In the medical care area, catheters are utilized for a wide scope of purposes. These gadgets are utilized in various operations including heart electrophysiology, neurosurgery, and angioplasty. In this way, these are viewed as a necessary piece of the medical services industry around the world.
Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market to Reach US$ 5.1 Bn by 2027, Increasing Demand for Early and Non-invasive Fetal Testing Procedures to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled ‘Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market’. According to the report, the global non-invasive prenatal testing market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2018. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.
Study of 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 shows only around 1 in 4 feel fully recovered after 1 year

A new UK study of more than 2,000 patients after hospitalization with COVID-19 presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon 23-26), and published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine shows that, one year after having COVID-19, only around one in four patients feel fully well again. The study is led by Professor Christopher Brightling, Dr. Rachael Evans, and Professor Louise Wain, National Institute for Health Research Leicester Biomedical Research Center, University of Leicester, UK and colleagues.
Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Nkarta's NK Cell Therapies for Blood Cancer Tout Full Recoveries

Nkarta, a biopharmaceutical company that engineers natural killer cell therapies to treat cancer, announced that two of its therapies have shown complete remission in patients with blood cancer. The exciting results from the Phase I studies are some of the latest hopeful developments in the biopharma space for difficult-to-treat blood cancers.
Biotechs Turn to M&A as Liquidity Surges and Market Caps Falter

Sharp declines in stock prices for certain biotech companies coupled with significant increases in venture capital and private equity paint a picture of 2021 that, to paraphrase Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, “…was the best of times. It was the worst of times.”. To discuss...
Ocugen Sees Ray of Light with Gene Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa

Ocugen, which has faced a string of delays with its Bharat Biotech-partnered vaccine, reported some good news today. The company, based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, reported that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) involved in the Phase I/II trial of OCU400, a gene therapy in development for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), recommended the study proceed with enrolling more patients. The trial is evaluating the modifier gene therapy OCU400 for RP caused by mutations in the nuclear receptor subfamily 2 group E member 3 (NR2E3) and Rhodopsin (RHO) genes. Ocugen recently dosed the first patient in the study. The DSMB recommended the company continue enrolling the remaining subjects in the current cohort at the target dose level.
CMC Issues Could Spell Setback for Axsome as Shares Plunge

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics fell more than 20% in trading Monday morning after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is unlikely to approve its acute migraine treatment AXS-07 due to unresolved quality control issues. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, New York-based Axsome...
Epitopea Announces $14 Million Financing to Advance Cancer Immunotherapeutics

Novel CryptigenTM technology unlocks full potential of Tumour Specific Antigens. CAMBRIDGE, UK and MONTREAL, CANADA, 25 April 2022 - Epitopea, a transatlantic cancer immunotherapeutics company and global leader in exploiting a new class of untapped tumour-specific antigens (TSAs), announces a $13.6M (£10.3M) seed investment from a transatlantic syndicate of top-tier life sciences investors, including Advent Life Sciences, CTI Life Sciences, Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) and Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The seed round was also supported by Novateur Ventures and the Harrington Discovery Institute/University Health Holdings. The funding will leverage Epitopea’s ground-breaking CryptigenTM approach to create transformational immunotherapies that target broad cancer patient populations in both solid and haematological cancers.
