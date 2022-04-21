Gorillaz set to headline Illuminate Festival in Adelaide
By Manning Patston
thebrag.com
5 days ago
For the first time in 12 years, beloved virtual band Gorillaz are returning to SA to headline Illuminate Festival. Eclectic and enigmatic English band Gorillaz recently announced a new stop to their 2022 Australian tour – Adelaide. The band will be touching down in SA to headline Illuminate Festival, performing a...
The new single from New Zealand-based Korean singer hanbee, ‘odd’, asks an intriguing question: “How are you so blissfully ignorant and nonchalant about everything when I constantly wonder what everything means, and whether anything matters at all?”. That sort of introspective thinking befits the musical style of...
Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson’s disease, has reportedly applied to build a “rehab wing” at his UK mansion. The Daily Mail has reported that the rehab wing will feature “an abundance of stopping and sitting” spaces, “discreet grab rails and aids” and “soft non-slip surfaces” as well as a self-contained nurse’s flat. There will also be a “pool house orangery,””garden room”, a “health and welfare exercise studio” and sweeping views of a new wildlife lake.
British singer and songwriter Sting has said that he doesn’t think grown men should be in bands. The former frontman for The Police shared the controversial opinion with MOJO magazine. “I don’t think any grown man can be in a band actually,” he said. “A band...
For the past 10 years or so, if you lived in a big city and fancied hearing an orchestra play something from Metal Gear Solid or Sonic the Hedgehog instead of the Romantic period, there has been no shortage of options. Touring orchestras have played music from games such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed for appreciative audiences all over the world. The largest such series, Video Games Live, has been running since 2005 and has played over 400 shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Sydney and elsewhere. But this summer, for the first time, video game music will be part of the BBC Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A concert on 1 August will feature orchestral selections and adaptations from soundtracks spanning gaming history, including The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus and Battlefield 2042.
An old 90s snack favourite is back: Doritos has launched a new Doritos 3D Crunch chip range across Australia in three bold flavours. The three-dimensional treat will be available in Extreme Cheese, Spicy Salsa, and Sweet Chilli as it debuts on Aussie shelves from Tuesday, April 26th onwards. A 130g bag of Doritos 3D Crunch will set you back $3.75, while a 70g will be going for $2.64.
Comments / 0