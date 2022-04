BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Connor Bevan and Alex Hume combined for seven goals and the Freedom boys lacrosse team remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 8-7 victory at Moravian Academy. The Lions (4-4), who have yet to give up more than eight goals to any opponent this season, led 4-3 before Hume got the equalizer in the third quarter. Hume would finish with four goals for the Patriots (11-0) and Bevan added three.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO