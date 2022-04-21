Jessie J Is Dating Basketball Player Chanan Colman 2 Years After Channing Tatum Split

It looks like Jessie J has a new man in her life! The singer was spotted passionately kissing Danish-Israeli professional basketball player Chanan Colman during an outing in Los Angeles on April 18. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the new lovebirds weren’t shy about their PDA as they went to grab lunch at Besties Vegan Paradise in Silverlake. Jessie wore a face mask during the kissing, proving she was willing to walk around the protective cloth.

During the eye-catching outing, the duo wore casual clothes, including a white sleeveless crop top, black leggings, and multi-colored sneakers for Jessie, and a long-sleeved white graphic shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers for Chanan.

Chanan Colman is a professional basketball player. (Toms Kalnins/EPA/Shutterstock)

Jessie and Chanan first faced romance rumors in March when the latter joined the former for a work trip at Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean. Jessie later shared photos from the trip on social media, including a group photo with friends and Chanan, who had his hand wrapped around her waist. They also each posted the same photos in which they were posing next to a turtle.

Channing Tatum & Jessie J -- PICS

The “Price Tag” crooner also hinted that she may be in a new relationship that same month when she wrote a cryptic caption alongside photos of her jumping on a bed. “If I had my life to live again, I would find you sooner so I could love you longer,” the caption read.

Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated on and off from 2018 until 2020. (Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock)

Before Jessie made headlines with Chanan, she dated Channing Tatum on and off from 2018 until 2020. The former lovebirds split after the first year together and then reunited the following year before calling it quits for good.

After the split, Jessie recently admitted that she was trying to have a baby on her own and five months ago, she revealed that she sadly suffered a miscarriage, calling it “the loneliest feeling in the world.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short,” she wrote in an Instagram post about the emotional time. “To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”