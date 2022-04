Blues try to move into tie for second in Central; Canucks look to keep slim hopes alive. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are nine days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.

NHL ・ 5 HOURS AGO