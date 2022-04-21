ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump

DUNSON: More than theory

By Caleb Dunson
Yale Daily News
 5 days ago

Every morning, standing behind our desks, our heads held high and our small hands placed over our hearts, my elementary school peers and I chanted “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” In rooms with pictures of presidents hanging on the walls, we learned the great stories...

White Democrats 'not listening' to Black Americans, 'have become the hero of the criminal': Lawrence Jones

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones distanced Black Americans from the "defund the police" movement in the opening monologue of Saturday's show. LAWRENCE JONES: Are we disposable? Do our lives not matter? Crime is up all across the country. People from all backgrounds are dying, but I can't help but recognize the alarming number of Black people, specifically Black children, being murdered. Today, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger, Jr. was laid to rest in Erie, Michigan. He was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends. Antonio's nickname was "ESPN" because he love[d] sports, especially wrestling. Police are looking at surveillance video, but no arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, loved ones said "goodbyes to 12-year-old Kade Lewin. He was shot while he ate dinner with his family in a parked car in Brooklyn. His mom says he liked football and video games. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York mayor, vowed to end the revolving door of justice, but no arrests have been made in this case.
ERIE, MI
Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that bussing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Biden suspected Kamala Harris team of sabotaging rivals during veep search

During a bruising vetting process to name his vice presidential running mate in 2020, Joe Biden wondered whether advisers to Kamala Harris were behind the flood of negative press coverage that engulfed some of her well-placed rivals. While candidates expect to face heavy scrutiny, the authors of a forthcoming book...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tensions between Biden and Barack

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN knew it must be getting under BARACK OBAMA’s skin. In the first...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WATCH: Megyn Kelly blasts CNN for ‘hatred,’ slams CNN+

Media personality Megyn Kelly criticized CNN for even thinking its digital streaming platform, CNN+, might experience success, noting the company decided to offer more of what people are already not watching. Kelly blasted CNN for pushing away viewers, saying Republicans used to watch the cable network before its anchors began...
POTUS
Complaint filed in Florida to ban Bible for being too ‘woke’

A complaint has been filed with at least eight school districts in Florida to ban the Bible, arguing that the holy book’s contents fall under topics “prohibited” by a controversial new state law.Florida governor Ron DeSantis last Friday signed new guidelines of the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) or the Stop WOKE Act that had become law last month.The law aims to limit discussions in businesses and schools around Critical Race Theory, which Mr DeSantis called a “pernicious” ideology. The legislation prohibits instruction that suggests members of one race are inherently racist and a person’s...
RELIGION
A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

