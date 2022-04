They call it "Tornado Alley". It is a broad swath of land in the central U.S where serious tornado activity happens every year. The worst areas are Central Oklahoma and Texas right up into Nebraska and Kansas. As you can see from this map, produced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) San Angelo, technically, is not in "Tornado Alley" That doesn't mean we don't have tornados.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO