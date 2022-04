Part 41 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Thomas More College’s 1972-1973 General Information Bulletin for the Department of Business Administration provides a good summary of its goals at that time: Its programs were intended to develop in students the knowledge and also “skill in scientific analysis of problems” and “wisdom in making moral judgments”; overall, “Emphasis is placed on preparing ‘the generalist,’ one who has a broad overview of the entire management function …” (General Information Bulletin, 1972-1973, TMU Archives).

