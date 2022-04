DES MOINES, Iowa — A new winner has been crowned top dog in an annual pageant for “beautiful bulldogs.”. According to the Des Moines Register, Bam Bam, of Champlin, Minnesota, bested 29 other English bulldogs Monday to win Drake University’s annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest. The honor means that the 5-year-old pooch will serve as the mascot of the 2022 Drake Relays track and field event, which concludes this weekend.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO