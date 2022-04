PETERSHAM — A celebration of life will be held for Evan E. Mirbel who was struck and killed by a car on March 11 while out walking in Gardner. The Mirbel memorial will be held on May 7 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Parish, Unitarian, 1 Common St., Petersham. The Rev. Inanna Arthen will officiate. A reception will be held immediately following the service. ...

GARDNER, MA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO