Maria Guleghina has canceled her upcoming performance in Moscow due to the War in Ukraine. The Soprano took to social media and said, “It is very painful, but I will not be able to sing a concert, even for my dearest and most beloved audience, which I served with all my heart and soul – while there is a war in my homeland – Ukraine. Yesterday they bombed my birthplace Odessa. The voice is the human soul, it hurts and it is impossible to sing with such pain in the heart.”

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO