Mental institutionPhoto by Alex Brisbey on Unsplash. Previously called the Experimental School for Teaching and Training Idiotic Children, then Massachusetts School for Idiotic Children, the institution was renamed the Walter E Fernald Developmental Center. It was located in Waltham, Massachusetts, and is considered to be the "poster child" of the American Eugenics movement in the 1920s.

