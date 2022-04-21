ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Man sentenced for officer-involved shooting incident

 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to being an armed habitual offender. This comes after shots were fired at a police car last December in Champaign County.

Two men were arrested in connection to the incident and several guns were found in their car. At the time, it was unclear who fired the gun.

Lawrence Lewis was arrested for attempted murder and firing a weapon. His attorney got those charges dropped and he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to being an armed habitual offender. His sentence was the maximum he could’ve received, of which he must serve 85%.

Shortly after the shooting incident in December, Jawon Brown was charged with unlawful use of a gun and is currently serving a seven-year sentence. Lewis’ attorney obtained a court order to have Brown testify in Lewis’ trial and on Wednesday, Brown admitted to firing the gun.

Dozens of officers were at the sentencing to support the ones who were shot at. Amber Oberheim was also present and she commented on the impact the sentencing will have.

“While I am encouraged that Judge Roger Weber sentenced Lewis to the maximum that he was able to in the situation, I am concerned that there is no direct consequence to the action that the evidence would support, of Lewis picking up a gun, aiming it in the direction of deputies and pulling the trigger multiple times,” Oberheim said.

State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said her staff is pleased that Lewis received the maximum sentence and will seek further action with the testimony given by Brown about firing the gun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

