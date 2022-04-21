ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia LB Quay Walker visits Lions

By Ely Allen
 5 days ago
Mar 16, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker in action during Georgia Pro Day at William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit holds the No. 2 overall pick, but will have to use it on one of the 2022 NFL Draft’s top talents. They will have their pick of whoever is left out of Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker, Evan Neal, and Ikem Ekwonu, among others. They do have a second first-round pick, with the Matthew StaffordJared Goff trade giving them the Super Bowl-winning Rams’ 32nd overall pick.

Jalen Reeves-Maybin depart in free agency last month, the Lions certainly have a hole to fill at linebacker. They do return contributors in Alex Anzalone and Josh Woods. They also brought back Jarrad Davis after he spent a year with the Jets. Walker would fill an important role in the middle that could help solidify Detroit’s front seven.

Walker is seen by many as the third-best linebacker prospect in the Draft behind Utah’s Devin Lloyd and teammate Nakobe Dean. In the rankings provided by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Walker slots in as the 31st overall prospect, with Dean at 29th and Lloyd at 9th.

