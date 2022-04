Taylor Haywood and slammed three hits each while Valeria Feeney and Anya German added two hits apiece as Bowie beat Hays 3-1 to tie for the District 26-6A title and force a one-game playoff for the top seed. Emma Solis pitched the complete game victory for her 12th win of the season. Earlier in the week, Bowie beat San Marcos 7-2 as Solis fanned 14 and allowed four hits. Haywood drove in a pair of runs while Feeney scored twice for the victorious Bulldogs. Lake Travis beat Akins 5-1 on Tuesday and beat Westlake on senior night 9-5 to secure third place while San Marcos beat Akins 12-3 to secure fourth place and a playoff berth.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO