Almost Vegan Pescatarian Cafe Brings the Best of Both Worlds to the Lehigh Valley

Let the treasure hunting commence! The Blue Ridge Flea market is now open for the weekends (when the weather permits) through October. It's easy to see why this flea market has been such a staple in the Poconos since 1976: it truly has something for everyone. If you need a pair of sunglasses, you will certainly be able to find a pair from a regular vendor on the site. Not far from the sunglasses, you can find Jarred Pickles, which is a nice treat to bring home. You don't have to walk far to find handcrafted bird feeders, garden tools, or even DVD movies at unbeatable prices.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO