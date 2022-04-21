ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilroy, CA

‘Happy Face Killer’ victim ID’d as Oregon woman after 29 years

By The Associated Press, Kelly Doyle, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yCo4w_0fFUwJIQ00

GILROY, Calif. (AP/ KOIN ) — A victim of the serial murderer dubbed the Happy Face Killer has been identified nearly 30 years after her body was left near a California highway.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says genetic genealogy was used to match DNA to Patricia Skiple — an Oregonian. She was found dead in 1993 on the side of California State Route 152 in the Gilroy area.

According to the SCCSO, Skiple was a long-term resident of Colton, Oregon. She was a mother who was known as “Patsy” to her family and friends.

Man in ‘serious condition’ after being stabbed while loading groceries in car

Skiple would’ve been about 45-years-old at the time of her death.

Keith Hunter Jesperson is serving several life sentences in Oregon for the 1990s murder of eight women in California, Washington, Oregon, Florida, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

He was dubbed the Happy Face Killer because of smiley faces on letters he wrote to police and the media.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Missing baby found near Nevada border

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – The 5-month-old police are calling Baby Aitana has been found, 10 miles from the Nevada border, according to police. Aitana was found with her mother, 21-year-old Veronica Lara Ramirez, and the man Ramirez left Mountain View with on Tuesday. Ramirez was taken into custody. Police had been asking people if they’d […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
City
Gilroy, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Colton, CA
State
Oregon State
Gilroy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hunter Jesperson
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Happy Face Killer#Dna#Ap
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
FOX40

FOX40

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy