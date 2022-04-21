ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Artwork damaged at International Peace Gardens in Salt Lake City

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to Salt Lake Public Lands, the International Peace Gardens artwork at Jordan Park was damaged. In a tweet sent out at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday...

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

PHOTOS: Salt Lake City structure fire

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A structure fire occurred early Saturday morning. The incident happened around 1900 S. 900 W. Salt Lake City Fire Dept. reports that responding crews made a great stop and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
ABC4

Historic Salt Lake theater to be demolished for apartments

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Groups are working quickly in order to save the Utah Pantages Theater from being demolished and turned into an apartment tower. The building is located at 144 146 South Main Street in Downtown Salt Lake City and has been there since the early 1920s. The theater was built for vaudeville-type […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#World Peace#Salt Lake Public Lands#Slc Public Lands
ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ABC4

New LDS temple to break ground in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Lindon this Saturday. The new temple will be located near 800 East and Center Street.  The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Lindon Temple back in October 2020.  The groundbreaking and site dedication will be attended by Elder […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

This Utah city has youngest workforce in the U.S.

(ABC4) – As industries across the U.S. continue to grow and shrink in a post-pandemic world, looking at the average age of an industry’s employee can reveal where it may be headed. A younger workforce may indicate that it will be a focus for the future. A new report reveals that the Provo-Orem area has […]
PROVO, UT
KUTV

GALLERY: Rally in support of transgender youth in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds joined together in support of transgender youth in Salt Lake City at the Utah State Capitol on Thursday evening. The rally took place after learning that Utah legislatures intend on overriding Gov. Cox veto on HB11, which bans transgender youth athletes from competing in school sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Equal pay for Salt Lake City non-union employees

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report released Thursday shows Salt Lake City has achieved pay equity for non-union city employees. Beginning in the fall of 2020, Salt Lake City partnered with Payfactors (a global compensation management technology and consulting firm) to complete a review of non-union employee salaries to ensure pay practices citywide are equitable.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy