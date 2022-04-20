ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jags QB coach Mike McCoy praises Trevor Lawrence for his approach this offseason

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cMaf_0fFUZkSw00

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson hired Mike McCoy in February to be the team’s quarterback coach, meaning he’s only been able to work with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence for about two months. Even in that short period, he said he’s been impressed with Lawrence on a recent episode of the “O-Zone Podcast,” which is hosted by Jags beat writer John Oehser.

“We have a quarterback that can be special,” McCoy said. “He has a lot of work ahead of him. He understands that and we understand that. There’s a reason he was picked as high as he was picked last year and where he went. He has a very bright future.

“I love his attitude and his approach to everything. He has learned from last year. He’s asked great questions in the couple meetings we’ve had so far. It means something to him. He understands his role in the organization. It’s an exciting time for everybody, for our fans and for all of us as coaches.”

It’s a critical year for Lawrence’s development after his struggles last season. He finished his rookie campaign completing only 59.6% of his passes for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. However, some of the blame can be pinned on the Urban Meyer debacle.

It’s imperative Pederson and McCoy get Lawrence’s development back on track, so the Jaguars can get out of this stretch of mediocrity that they’ve been in since the 2017 playoff run.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars’ Shad Khan, Trent Baalke disagree on No. 1 pick?

Shad Khan will observe the Trent Baalke– and Doug Pederson-led operation’s deliberations this week, Albert Breer of SI.com notes, and the longtime Jaguars owner said he has an opinion on which way the team should go at No. 1. Khan’s opinion appears to be that Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson...
NFL
The Spun

Derek Carr Reacts To Darren Waller Trade Rumors

After the Las Vegas Raiders acquired a star pass-catcher from the Packers, rumors have emerged of the two sides switching roles in a deal that would send Darren Waller to Green Bay. However, Derek Carr doesn’t think Packers fans should get their hopes up. According to CheeseheadTV’s Aaron Nagler,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Urban Meyer
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
The Spun

Wonderlic Scores For Top QB Prospects Revealed: Fans React

One of the most controversial aspects of the pre-draft process, the Wonderlic scores for prospective NFL quarterbacks were revealed on Saturday. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 “The Fan,” shared the scores of seven QBs on his Twitter. Including Malik Willis, Sam Howell, Matt Corral and Desmond Ridder. Of the...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jags Qb
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars Front Office Drama

Later this week, the Jaguars will make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They’ve had months to reach an agreement on which player they’ll take. Unsurprisingly, the team’s front office is reportedly still split on the prospect to spend the top pick on.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Brian Flores wanted to draft 1 QB instead of Tua Tagovailoa

There have been several reports that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores never truly believed in Tua Tagovailoa, and the latest seemingly confirms that. Former WQAM radio host Orlando Alzugaray recently told Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel to do some “digging” about which quarterback Flores wanted to draft instead of Tagovailoa in 2020. Kelly accepted the challenge, and he discussed his findings during an appearance on Alzugaray’s “Big O Radio Show” podcast this week. Kelly said that quarterback was Jordan Love.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Sports Nation

Dave Birkett gives ‘fresh best guess’ as to who Detroit Lions will select with their top 3 picks

We are just four days away from the 2022 NFL Draft and all of the beat writers, draft gurus, and bloggers are in the process of dropping their latest mock drafts. On Sunday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, who just so happens to be (in my opinion) the most-connected Detroit Lions beat writer, dropped his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 4.0 and he gave his ‘fresh best guess’ as to how he believes the top 34 picks will roll out.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy