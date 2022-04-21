ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Chester County Farmer Values Being Small

By Courtney Love, clove@lancasterfarming.com
Lancaster Farming
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN, Pa. — Abby Bramm swiftly decided to direct market the milk from her family’s small herd as the pandemic hit. Two years later, she’s astonished at how Pigeon Creek Farm is thriving. “At the time, we didn’t have the full vision until 2020,” Bramm...

Daily Voice

3.4+Mil Birds Have Avian Flu In PA: USDA

Three commercial chicken farms in central Pennsylvania have confirmed avian flu in their birds totaling over 3,450,100 within the state, according to an updated release from the US Department of Agriculture. The infected birds are all egg-laying chickens and all three farms are located in Lancaster County, according to the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Four Chester County community leaders honored posthumously

WEST GROVE—Presentation of the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award held a different level of meaning this year. While selecting the Outstanding Citizen, a certain weight of significance for three key members who had passed during the year, and one who had passed during the latter part of 2019, made it clear that the honor would be posthumously.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Local News

Highly pathogenic flu kills bald eagle in Chester County

EAST MARLBOROUGH — Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus has been detected in a wild bald eagle found dead in East Marlborough Township, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has reported. It marks the first detection of HPAI H5N1 in birds within Pennsylvania since the virus was first identified in North...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get a $2000 stimulus check

Residents in Pennsylvania could be getting a $2,000 check according to  Governor Tom Wolf’s plan. Gov. Wolf on a call Thursday said the $2 billion of unspent American Rescue Plan money sent to Pennsylvania should go back into the homes of PA residents. The Governor’s plan would send a check of $2,000 to households with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
The Morning Call

At Pa. Cannabis Festival, thoughts turn to legal recreational marijuana use, and all its possibilities

Life began again at 50 for Angela Roshay when medical cannabis freed her from the ravages of a rare neurological condition. The disorder, similar to Parkinson’s disease, robbed Roshay of control of her muscles, leaving her essentially bedridden, she said Sunday at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Kutztown. A cannabis extract from a marijuana dispensary gave her back her life, she said. ...
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Eastern Berks township requiring residents to pay for tree removal on their properties

Those passing through Hereford Township may notice thousands of roadside trees marked with a dark red X. That X means township officials believe those trees are in danger of falling and must be disposed of, as mandated by a Hereford policy requiring residents to rid their properties of dangerous trees, or foot the bill for removal if they can’t take the trees down themselves.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$32.85 Million Awarded for 13 Revitalization Projects Throughout Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced the approval of $32.85 million to support 13 community, economic development, and revitalization projects throughout Pennsylvania. “Every one of these projects funded will make a real, meaningful difference in our communities and the lives of those who live there,” said Gov....
WGAL

Avian flu found at fourth location in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Avian flu has been confirmed at a fourth location in Lancaster County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports the positive case was found Friday in a commercial broiler production facility. Broiler refers to birds raised for meat production. More than 50,000 chickens at the facility...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

