How do you pick a No. 1 star between a goalie who posted a 52-save shutout and a winger who pops a hat trick? The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 in a multi-statement game and reclaimed possession of third place in the Metro Division. Calgary clinched the Pacific Division and opened the door for the Vegas Golden Knights to get back into the playoff picture. The Florida Panthers won their 12th game in a row, and Sportnet looked at the performance of the NHL trade deadline pickups.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO