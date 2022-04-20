Texas Southern pulls off sweep at SWAC Golf Championship

Courtesy: SWAC Athletics

FLOWOOD, Miss.- The Texas Southern Tigers and Lady Tigers swept the 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships held at The Refuge Golf Course.

On the women’s side Texas Southern was led by Dili Sitanonth who finished in first place at the event. She would subsequently be named the Freshman of the Year and the Individual Low Medalist for the event along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team. Individually on the women’s side Texas Southern’s Kennedi Lee finished as the runner-up.

Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, and Bethune-Cookman concluded the event ranked 2-4 respectively.

On the men’s side Texas Southern was led by William O’Connor who was subsequently named Freshman of the Year along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Prairie View A&M’s Zane Brooks was named the Men’s Low Medalist along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team after concluding the event as the only participant to finish under par through 54 holes. Individually on the men’s side Alabama State’s Gonzalo Moreno finished as the runner-up.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M concluded the event ranked 2-6 respectively.

Alabama State’s Quincy Heard was tabbed Women’s Coach of the Year while Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Roger Totten took home Men’s Coach of the Year honors.

Women’s Golf All-SWAC First Team

Dili Sitanonth- Texas Southern

Kennedi Lee- Texas Southern

Kathryn Richardson- Alabama State

Rev Alcantara- Texas Southern

Ashlie Hobbs- Texas Southern



Women’s Golf All-SWAC Second Team

Taylor-Harvey- Prairie View A&M

Teresa Diaz Dorta- Alabama State

Emma Hastie- Bethune-Cookman

Tia Kimbrough- Alabama State

Iman Adams- Alabama State



Women’s Golf Coach of the Year

Quincy Heard- Alabama State



Men’s Golf All-SWAC First Team

Zane Brooks- Prairie View A&M

Gonzalo Moreno- Alabama State

William O’Connor- Texas Southern

Patrick Jean-Pierre- Florida A&M

Jaime Moliner- Arkansas-Pine Bluff



Men’s Golf All-SWAC Second Team

Joshua McCray- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Patrick Mwendapole- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Ayush Bodhale- Florida A&M

Kim Byeongkwan- Alabama A&M

Rondarius Walters- Prairie View A&M

Landon Johnstone- Texas Southern



Men’s Golf Coach of the Year

Roger Totten- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

