ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Notes from Day 4 of Isolation: The Harm I Cause

Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

I’m writing this in the cool night after my fever has broken. In these few moments of clarity I get — from the physical pain and the mental — I spiral into existential crisis. I know that, in all reality, Covid-19 will soon pass me by...

www.thecrimson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Harvard Crimson

Dream a New Dream for Tomorrow

One of my favorite feelings in the world, speaking as someone who’s undergone more than 50 surgeries, is the warm, fuzzy-blanket sensation of lying on a frigid operating table as general anesthesia sets in, stinging through my IV, as the world tingles into static and murmuring voices withdraw. I like it because it’s finally a chance to surrender, to let go. There’s no other choice, anyway. Resisting the imminent sleep won’t work. It’s outside my power, so there’s no reason to try. It’s okay to not try. The inevitability of it all is comforting.
HARVARD, MA
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Harvard
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Upworthy

MIT researchers publish breakthrough study investigating whether the Oreo creme can be evenly split

Your favorite cookie now has a new field of science dedicated to it: Oreology. This novel field of science attempts to understand the flow and fracture of the iconic Oreo cookie to find the best eating experience, including whether it's actually possible to separate the two sides of the cookie sandwich with an equal amount of creme filling on each. In a study published last week in the journal American Institute of Physics, a group of scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology dug deep into the probability of achieving an equal creme ratio in Oreos when twisting it open.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infectious Disease
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Harvard Crimson

We’re All Going to Die

When he was 28, Albert Camus began writing a novel about a plague. La Peste, or The Plague, tells the story of Oran, a strikingly ordinary town in French Algeria. In sober prose, Camus details the profoundly typical lives of the townsfolk as they go through their daily motions. Then the rats begin to die. Dr. Bernard Rieux, a dark-skinned man with close-cropped black hair, begins warning the authorities. He is the first to use the word “plague”, prompting the horror and disbelief of the higher-ups. However, they hesitate to sound the alarm because panic leads to economic disruptions and hurts chances for re-election. Eventually, Rieux’s frantic attempts to stave off the pestilence transform into futility, as he is left to inject serum and lance abscesses, waiting for the inevitable death of his patients.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Will Stop Requiring Covid-19 Testing by May 10

Harvard will phase out its Covid-19 testing requirements over the next three weeks, the school announced Monday, marking the end of one of its last remaining on-campus pandemic precautions. Starting April 28, affiliates who do not live on campus will no longer be required to test regularly. Just shy of...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

‘The Deciding Factor’: Admitted Students Swarm Campus for First In-Person Visitas Since 2019

Prospective freshmen clad in Harvard merch and red lanyards swarmed campus this weekend for the College’s first in-person Visitas since 2019. Current students hosted admitted members of the Class of 2026 for the two-day program, which took place Sunday and Monday. Visitas was held virtually for the Class of 2024 and Class of 2025 due to the pandemic.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Why I Write

Alvira Tyagi ’25, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Pennypacker Hall. Her column “Reckonings & Revelations” appears on alternate Mondays. At the beginning of high school, I never imagined that my writing was anything more than mine alone. My childhood diary came adorned with a lock designed to be secured around the worn pages. Late-night existentialist thoughts were buried in the Notes app of my phone, shielding my naïvety from being disseminated across the Internet. Even my doodles, an entertaining demonstration of my substandard artistic ability, were folded up and stowed away in the drawers of my desk.
Harvard Crimson

On Bridging a Harvard Education

For many Harvard students, the objective value of education is often not obvious. As much as we are passionate about what we study, such passions tend to falter against the axioms of financial and professional success. With a profound pre-professional culture, education for many Harvard students is a stepping stone for the next big thing — a prerequisite for landing a summer internship, securing a job offer, or getting into a competitive graduate program.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Yardfest, Visitas, and the Return of Traditions

There is a peculiar magic to physical proximity. Yardfest, which ended its three-year physical hiatus earlier this month, reminded us of the value of being in-person. There, we coalesced into a single mass, our heads empty and free of fabricated stress, cheering dutifully to Swae Lee’s cries of “Harvard University!” The College had not — all at once— experienced this cathartic kind of fun in what felt like eons.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Reflections of a Multiracial Asian-American Woman

I often bring up with my parents, half-seriously and half-jokingly, that my twin sister and I were never supposed to exist. Up until the late 20th century, anti-miscegenation laws prohibited interracial marriage in many parts of the United States. The most sweeping changes came with the Supreme Court’s monumental Loving v. Virginia decision in 1967, which found such laws unconstitutional and reversed these practices in 16 states.
SOCIETY
Harvard Crimson

Flyby’s Guide to Making the Most of Reading Period

Finals week is creeping up on us,and you know what that means: cramming 40 hours’ worth of lectures because you’ve been skipping class all semester. But before all the fun of finals, move-out, and graduation (congrats seniors!), we have a weird transitional week that Harvard calls reading period! Maybe you’ll use these seven days to catch up on sleep or venture to new places to avoid your roommate who is now in the dorm too often. Regardless, here are some tips on how to make the most of this precious time before finals week.
READING, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy