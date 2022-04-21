Latest on Robert Williams

The Boston Celtics got a hard-fought victory against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2, erasing a 17-point deficit in the win. The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with the win. If that wasn’t good news enough, the Celtics got even better news on Friday. It was initially reported that Boston’s center Robert Williams could return. Well, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams intends to return on a limits restriction for Game 3 Saturday. If all goes well, he will play a significant amount of minutes in Game 4. All of this is of course barring some sort of setback.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO