Latest on Robert Williams

Boston, MA

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Williams‘ status for the Celtics-Nets series remains up in the air, though the big man is moving in the right direction. Coach Ime Udoka indicated that Williams, who is recovering from a left meniscus tear,...

www.yardbarker.com

fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
New York State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
State
Illinois State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Boston Celtics Could Get Huge Boost In Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics already have a 2-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, and that’s without Robert Williams. The talented big man has been out since late March due to a torn meniscus. On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium provided an update on Williams’ status for...
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Hart Asked Dennis Rodman How Many Times He Was In Jail: "I'd Say Over 100."

Dennis Rodman is one of the most one-of-a-kind personalities that the game of basketball has ever seen. His personality on the court is something people have seen, as Rodman won 5 championships on two different teams as one of the standout defensive players of his generation. Rodman off the court...
NBA
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Daniel Theis
Yardbarker

Here's What Chris Paul Said After Winning Game 3

The Phoenix Suns picked up a huge win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday evening by a score of 114-111. The win in Game 3, gave them a 2-1 lead on the series and guaranteed that the series will head back to Arizona with the Suns either up 3-1 or tied at 2-2.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SB Nation

Joel Embiid injury updates: 76ers star feared to tear ligament in right thumb

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid is feared to have torn a ligament in his right thumb in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, according to insider Shams Charania. Embiid plans to play in Game 4 of the Sixers’ series against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, who also reported the outlook for Embiid’s injury could ultimately be determined by a future MRI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Nba Playoffs
ClutchPoints

Celtics reveal the plan for Robert Williams for his return in Game 3 vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics got a hard-fought victory against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2, erasing a 17-point deficit in the win. The Celtics took a 2-0 series lead with the win. If that wasn’t good news enough, the Celtics got even better news on Friday. It was initially reported that Boston’s center Robert Williams could return. Well, according to ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Robert Williams intends to return on a limits restriction for Game 3 Saturday. If all goes well, he will play a significant amount of minutes in Game 4. All of this is of course barring some sort of setback.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green: Pelicans have 'two best players on the court' after Devin Booker injury

Draymond Green is taking a bit of a risk by giving the Phoenix Suns some bulletin-board material early in the playoffs. Green discussed the Suns on his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast, posted on Friday. The Golden State Warriors forward suggested that Devin Booker’s injury was a big deal for the Suns, because combined with Chris Paul’s age, it gives the New Orleans Pelicans the two best players on the floor in Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Boston's Robert Williams III, Nets' Ben Simmons progressing towards returns, not ready yet

The question of which team — if either is — happens to be playing coy with the health of their injured big man starter in the 2022 NBA Playoffs East first-round series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets could very well prove critical to the outcome of the series. It could also prove to be a footnote in league postseason history if neither Boston’s Robert Williams III and Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons do not take the floor in the first round.
BOSTON, MA
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

