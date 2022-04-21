ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Peter King 'sincerely' doubts 49ers have thought about trading Deebo Samuel

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uPW37_0fFUQG0D00

The Deebo Samuel-49ers drama had been building up for weeks but hit a boiling point Wednesday.

Hours after ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Deebo requested a trade , the discontented wide receiver deleted a tweet saying that he and agent Tory Dandy should be the only trusted sources of information.

Longtime NFL insider Peter King joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to share his insights on the ugly situation. Check out the full interview above.

"I doubt sincerely that John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan have thought seriously about trading Deebo Samuel,” King told hosts Damon Bruce and Ray Ratto. “That is gonna have to be a pretty rapid decision if you’re gonna get it done in the span of eight days (before the NFL Draft). We’ll see.”

It’s worth noting that Dandy also represents premier wide receivers DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks and A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans. Perhaps Dandy is trying to set a market price for his clients near the $28 million annually that Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs negotiated this offseason.

“I’m sure that it is something that all of those guys are thinking about,” King said. “I love Deebo Samuel and everybody loves Deebo Samuel, but he basically has had one great year. Those other guys we’re talking about have had more than one great year. Not that he doesn’t deserve the money that he deserves, because he is a unicorn player. But, you have to understand that he does not have the same resume as those other guys.”

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest 49ers team gear

Including the playoffs, Samuel racked up 16 total touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage as a wide receiver and running back during his superb 2021 campaign. Before that, though, Samuel was known as a talented, but injury-prone player who only appeared in 18 of 32 regular-season games in his first two seasons.

Deebo flourished under Shanahan’s guidance last year in his dual-threat role, though it’s reportedly now a source of malcontent . Still, King doesn’t seem worried that this is definitely headed toward a breakup.

“This is a story, there's no question about it,” King said. “It's a significant story -- but I don't look at this right now and say, 'Oh my God, Deebo Samuel's never gonna play for the 49ers again.'”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Patriots-Texans trade

As the 2022 NFL Draft draws near, the New England Patriots and Houston Texans have finalized a draft pick trade to shore up their strategies. According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots dealt their fifth-round pick (170th overall) to the Texans for that team’s sixth- and seventh-round picks, the 183rd and 245th overall selections.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Packers targeting massive trade to get Aaron Rodgers an elite weapon

The Packers are in dire need of weapons after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders, but they could be looking to Las Vegas for the remedy. Perhaps the biggest question the Green Bay Packers face entering the 2022 NFL Draft and the remainder of the offseason is how they are going to build the offense around Aaron Rodgers. After the club traded away Davante Adams to the Raiders, that left a gaping hole in the wide receiver room and group of pass-catchers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Darlington
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Damon Bruce
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Titans#American Football#Espn#Dandy#The Seattle Seahawks#Tyreek Hill
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Patriots, Texans Reportedly Agree To NFL Draft Trade

There was a 2022 NFL Draft trade consummated on Monday afternoon, but it wasn’t of the juicy variety that fans are hoping for right now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots sent their fifth-round pick this year to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth and seventh-rounder selections.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
755
Followers
1K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy