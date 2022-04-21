ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals bullpen backs up Daniel Lynch in 2-0 win over Twins

By DAVE SKRETTA - AP
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmr93_0fFUQAhr00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Daniel Lynch allowed four hits while pitching into the sixth inning, the stingy Kansas City bullpen shut out Minnesota the rest of the way, and the Royals beat the Twins 2-0 on a dreary Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.

Lynch (1-1) bounced back from a dismal season debut against St. Louis, when he served up three homers to Kansas City’s cross-state rival, to win a pitchers’ duel against Chris Paddack (0-2) and the equally stout Minnesota bullpen.

Lynch never allowed a runner to reach third, getting plenty of help along the way from one of two big league defenses – the Padres have the other – that have yet to commit an error this season. Collin Snider, Jake Brentz and Josh Staumont got the lead to Scott Barlow, who worked around a single in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Royals bullpen has not allowed a run in its last 17 1/3 innings.

The Twins have lost four of their last five on a trip through Boston and Kansas City.

The Royals scored in the first inning when Bobby Witt Jr. grounded into a double play and Whit Merrifield scampered home from third, but nobody else crossed the plate until Kansas City strung together three singles in the fifth.

The last of them, a bunt by Adalberto Mondesi, got through the right side of a drawn-in infield to bring in a run.

Paddack escaped further damage by striking out Cam Gallagher and getting Merrifield to pop into foul territory. He was replaced for the sixth after allowing the game’s only two runs on five hits without a walk while striking out four.

Lynch gave up a leadoff single in the sixth before he was done. Along with four hits, he walked one and struck out two.

While the young left-hander was excellent, the Kansas City bullpen may have been better. It added four more innings to its impressive scoreless streak, and helped the Royals even their record at 5-5 in yet another close game.

Eight of their first 10 this season have been decided by two runs or fewer.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (right knee) did some fielding work away from Kauffman Stadium early Wednesday so he could avoid the slippery natural grass surface. He has so far avoided the injury list. “If we can give someone a day or two or three to see if Buxton is going to come back, we’re going to do that,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Royals: C Salvador Perez got another day off from the field after treatment to drain fluid from his eye. He hit two homers as the DH on Tuesday night and had a single Wednesday. “He knows how he feels,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said.

UP NEXT

Twins RHP Joe Ryan (1-0, 2.70 ERA) tries to build on a dynamic debut against Boston, when he allowed one run on five hits over six innings, when he takes the mound for the series finale Thursday. Royals RHP Zack Greinke (0-0, 2.45) tries again for his first win since returning to the club that drafted him two decades ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Jesse Winker wins it in the 12th, Mariners beat Royals 5-4

SEATTLE (AP) – Jesse Winker capped an 11-pitch at-bat with a broken-bat single into right field to score Adam Frazier, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 in 12 innings to complete a three-game sweep. Winker had an 11-pitch at-bat in the 10th inning that ended with a sacrifice fly that scored […]
SEATTLE, WA
KSN News

Man identified in deadly downtown Wichita shooting Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man has died from a shooting that happened early Sunday near downtown Wichita. According to the Wichita Police Department, officers got a call just after 1:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 1300 block of N Hydraulic. “It did happen outside on the street, just south of […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

‘Media blackout’ starts at Kansas high school after student dies

LEBO, Kan. (KSNT) — An area high school is going under a “media blackout” after the school district said it received word that one of its students passed away. Unified School District 243 said at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student at Lebo Jr. & Sr. High School had died. The Lebo Waverly School District […]
LEBO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
KSN News

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita Monday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of S Greenwich Rd & E 31st St S. The area is being blocked off by local law enforcement agencies for the time being. The identity […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Aftermath in Leoti, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Saturday’s storm caused a lot of damage for some residents in Leoti, Kansas. KSN News talked with a farm bureau agent who says the storm kept her busy. Berta Binns says as of yesterday morning, she had more than 12 clients filling reports of damage. Residents were sending in pictures of golf […]
KSN News

Nebraska wildfires kill retired fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Wind-driven wildfires sweeping through parts of Nebraska killed a retired fire chief and injured at least 15 firefighters, authorities said Sunday. The man who died Friday night was a retired Cambridge fire chief who was working with firefighters as a spotter in Red Willow County in the southwestern corner of the […]
CAMBRIDGE, NE
KSN News

How a dropped phone became a Garden City power outage

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The people in southeast Garden City may be wondering why they lost their electricity for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Police say it is because someone in a pickup crashed into a power pole in the 1500 block of East Fulton Street over the noon hour. The pole was […]
GARDEN CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Gallagher
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Byron Buxton
KSN News

What are these loud booms in central Wichita?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in and around Midtown, located in central Wichita, have been asking, “What are these loud booms?” The Old Cowtown Museum, located at 1865 Museum Blvd, is having its annual Civil War event. We will have Union and Confederate soldiers doing firing demonstrations, two skirmishes, and cannon demonstrations. There will be […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Rollover crash near Valley Center leaves 3 injured

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people have been injured in a rollover car crash that happened near Valley Center Sunday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of 109th Street North and 119th Street West around 2:30 p.m. According to Sergeant Reinhard Hay, of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, preliminary investigations show that both […]
VALLEY CENTER, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Padres#Ap
KSN News

NWS confirms two tornadoes in western Kansas Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wind, hail, severe weather, and multiple possible tornadoes went through the western part of Kansas overnight, causing damage across the Sunflower State. The National Weather Service says they have confirmed two tornadoes from last night’s storms. Shortly after 1 a.m., an EF-1 tornado occurred just east of Selden, with winds around […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
KSN News

‘Save Century II’ preps for Riverfest 2022

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW)–As the countdown continues to the 50th annual Riverfest, one local group is working to beautify the area around Century II. “It makes us proud that people love our city, love our buildings, love the unique architecture in this one area, and we just want to make it look its best,” Celeste Racette […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy