Baltimore, MD

Baltimore-Oakland Runs

 2 days ago

Orioles fifth. Ryan McKenna doubles to shallow left field. Kelvin Gutierrez reaches on...

numberfire.com

Baltimore's Rougned Odor receives Friday off

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor is not starting in Friday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Odor will sit out after the Orioles picked Ramon Urias and Kelvin Gutierrez as Friday's starting second and third basemen. Per Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Odor has produced a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera joins MLB's 3,000-hit club

Miguel Cabrera joined historic company Saturday when he belted a single into right field, joining MLB's 3,000-hit club. Cabrera, 39, entered the 2022 season just 13 hits away from the milestone and needed just 13 games to reach the mark. His single against the Colorado Rockies made him the 33rd player to ever record 3,000 hits and only the seventh player to notch the milestone and record than 500 career home runs.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Michael Hermosillo not in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Hermosillo is being replaced in center field by Jason Heyward versus Pirates starter Zach Thompson. In 19 plate appearances this season, Hermosillo has a .071 batting average with a .459 OPS, 1 run and...
CHICAGO, IL
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
FOX Sports

Dodgers try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Padres

LINE: Dodgers -118, Padres -101; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they visit the San Diego Padres. San Diego has gone 5-3 in home games and 9-6 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.34 ERA,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Person
Anthony Santander
Person
Chris Owings
Person
Cristian Pache
Person
Stephen Vogt
Person
Elvis Andrus
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Trevino is being replaced behind the plate by Kyle Higashioka versus Guardians starter Cal Quantrill. In 15 plate appearances this season, Trevino has a .333 batting average with a .733 OPS, 2 runs,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright capped a dominant, career-high 11-strikeout night with a huge confidence boost from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker. Wright had retired 11 consecutive batters on Friday night before hitting the Marlins’ Garrett Cooper with a one-out fastball in the sixth. A single from Jorge Soler and a two-out walk to Jesús Sánchez loaded the bases.
ATLANTA, GA
Houston Chronicle

Orioles rally in 6th, Chirinos has 3 RBIs in win over Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Bruce Zimmermann put on a self-deprecating grin when asked to reveal his secret for striking out AL MVP Shohei Ohtani three straight times. “Trust the slider, I guess,” he said. The Orioles' tricky lefty and his teammates have ample reason to trust the progress...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Center Field#Orioles#Athletics 0
numberfire.com

St. Louis' Paul DeJong sitting on Friday

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. DeJong will rest against his division competition after the Cardinals picked Edmundo Sosa as Friday's shortstop. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, DeJong has produced a 14.3% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 20, 2022: Anthony Alford homers in Indy win

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-6) moved back over .500 with a 5-3 win over Columbus (Guardians). LF Anthony Alford (.167), on a rehab assignment with a wrist injury, went 1 for 4 with a home run. RF Cal Mitchell (.372) went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. LC Canaan Smith-Njigba (.235) went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal. 1B Mason Martin (.333) went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.97) started and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks in four innings. RHP Eric Hanhold (1-0, 5.79) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jarred Kelenic in right field for Seattle on Friday

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Kelenic will operate right field after Dylan Moore was given a breather on Friday night. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Brad Keller, our models project Kelenic to score 7.6 FanDuel points at...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo out of Pittsburgh's Friday lineup against Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder / first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo is not starting in Friday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Tsutsugo will sit out after the Pirates moved Michael Chavis to first and named Josh VanMeter as Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 29 batted balls this season, Tsutsugo...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals play in game 2 of series

LINE: Mariners -154, Royals +132; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. Seattle is 8-5 overall and 5-2 at home. The Mariners are 7-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents. Kansas City has a 5-7...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

Wright dominates with career-high 11 Ks to lift Braves past Marlins

ATLANTA, GA

