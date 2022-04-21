ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Johnson Avenue Traffic Stop Results in High-Speed Pursuit Topping 100 Miles Per Hour; Suspect Arrested

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to WDTV, a man faces charges in two counties after officers said he recklessly fled in a stolen car. Justin Lee Miller, 36, of Buckhannon, fled from a...

