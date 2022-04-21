Beane wishes Poyer was at workouts, but 'there's no conflict'

Orchard Park, N.Y (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane addressed Jordan Poyer’s absence from voluntary offseason workouts on Wednesday, saying that while he wishes the All-Pro safety was in Orchard Park, he’s obviously not required to, and understands the business aspect of the situation.

“I’m a big fan of Jordan,” Beane told reporters Wednesday inside the Bills media room. “I think he's done a great job here for five years. I know what's been reported out there. I don't talk about contracts, just like we didn't talk about [Stefon Diggs], or Josh [Allen], or any of the other other guys. So there's really not a lot more. I got nothing but glowing things to say about Jordan and his family. That's probably as deep as I can get into it.

"I wish he was here, but I wish any player that's not here was here. We just enjoy not only seeing them grow on the field, but it's the bonding piece. But it's voluntary, so that’s fair when players choose not to show.

Poyer is entering the final year of his contract, and recently hired power agent Drew Rosenhaus, who said he’s approached the Bills about a new deal.

“I think everybody gets to do it the way they want to do it,” Beane said. “Every team gets to conduct business how they want to, and every agency or player gets to conduct it. We control what the Bills do, and I would just say that he's got a really good agent. I've worked with Drew for a number of years, and we've always had a great relationship. So there's no conflict, or anything like that. Drew's been in it a long time, much longer than I've done it, and he's a heck of an agent. We'll do business the way we do it, and they'll do it the way they they think is best for them.”

Earlier this month, the Bills signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a four-year contract extension. Diggs is 28-years-old and still had two years remaining on his current deal. Poyer will be 31 on April 25, and is one of several important players in Buffalo heading into the last year of their contracts. This also includes linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, running back Devin Singletary and tight end Dawson Knox.

“I want Jordan here,” Beane said of the keeping the safety in Buffalo. “I’m not looking for anything different than that. It's just business gets in the way sometimes, and I respect that. I'm not upset or anything. You want everybody to be happy and thrilled with their contract.”

Beane acknowledged that it’s hard to pay and keep everyone, and that agents of other players have also inquired about extensions.

“I mean, it's hard. There's other guys here that want to be paid to. I know that one is out in public, but that's not the only agent of a player this offseason that's on the Bills that's [saying], 'What about my guy? What are you thinking? Is there a plan now? Is there a plan after the draft? Is there a plan at all?'" Beane said. "We've had those conversations, but that happens every year. Some do work their way into the media for whatever reason, whether it's the player not showing, whether it's the agent discussing it. But I want to pay them all, the ones that deserve it and have earned it. And there's other guys here that I feel have earned it, as well, and want to do it.

"There's guys that have left here since I've been here that I wanted to pay, or our organization wanted to pay. But you can't pay them all, and that's hard, because I'm a people person. I love these guys and love them to death. But I also have a job to do, and I have rules to follow, from a cap standpoint and cash. So unfortunately, you have to say goodbye to some, and again, there's more than just Jordan, that would be looking to get an extension. Right now, we're focused on the draft."

