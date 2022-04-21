Pastor Troy Tells Why He’s Concerned About Georgia Playing Alabama (2018)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama avoided a Bulldog series sweep by posting a 3-0 win over 18th-ranked Georgia Sunday in front of a crowd of 3,129 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. In the series, Georgia’s starting pitchers combined to toss 13.2 scoreless innings before allowing a run Sunday. Senior first baseman Drew Williams led off the fourth with a solo home run to give Alabama its first lead of the series. His seventh home run of the year put the Crimson Tide up 1-0. In the fifth, Andrew Pinckney collected his third hit of the afternoon, a two-out, two-run shot to make it 3-0. Georgia had won seven straight in the series.

