ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Is Gen Z Putting a Pause on Social Media?

By Noah Johnson
yr.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Gen Z are regaining control of their time by logging off of social media platforms, for now. That’s according to the New York Post, which spoke with young people and from new research revealed that the generation is less captivated by platforms like...

yr.media

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Elon Musk tweets his philosophy on social media policy amid bid to buy Twitter

Elon Musk weighed in Tuesday on what social media equity should look like amid a bid to grow his influence on Twitter. Musk has been embraced by conservatives and some libertarians over his disdain for the way Twitter is managed and its so-called selective enforcement of policies that some say shut down conservative voices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Mental Health#The New York Post#Penn State#Ig#Tiktok
Benzinga

Jack Dorsey On Twitter: 'Look How They Massacred My Boy'

Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey has a lot to say about the social media platform’s board of directors but “nothing that can be said.” This is perhaps why he reported to a meme featuring Don Corleone to express his emotions. What Happened: Dorsey made the...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS News

Wisconsin couple electrocuted while using dangerous art method popular on social media

Two people found dead in Marathon County, Wisconsin earlier this month were accidentally electrocuted, according to sheriff's officials. Sheriff's Deputy Chad Billeb said 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi were electrocuted while they were creating art using a dangerous method called fractal wood burning. The process uses high-voltage electricity to create designs in wood and has gained popularity on social media sites like TikTok.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Shark attack on camera reveals what it looks like to get eaten

An underwater camera has captured what it is like to be eaten by a shark after the ocean predator chomped on a cinematographer’s equipment. The filmmaker and conservationist known as Zimy Da Kid was shooting an undersea documentary in the Maldives in April when a tiger shark circling around him took a bite of his 360-degree camera. The equipment survived the attack after the shark released the camera from its jaw, providing a fascinating glimpse into the shark’s mouth and throat.The footage shows the shark’s mouth as it bites down, its razor-sharp teeth, the gills on the inner walls...
ANIMALS
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy