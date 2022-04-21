ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makaha residents on high alert after murder on street; teen in custody

By Kristen Consillio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu Police arrested a 19-year-old man for second-degree murder in connection to the beating death of a relative Tuesday night in the streets of Makaha. "Right out on the street under the lights and all of that it's just ... it's terrifying. It really is," said Makaha resident Cheryl Cor-Vey, who's...

Memorial planned for Makaha mother beaten to death by 19-year-old son

A memorial is planned for a 38-year-old Makaha mother who was beaten to death by her 19-year-old son. Michelle McPeek's neighbors, family, friends and community leaders are planning a sunset vigil near where the woman died on Monday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. The woman described as humble and loving...
