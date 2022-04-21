Tyler Junior College introduces new football coach Tanner Jacobson

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.

HACKENSACK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO