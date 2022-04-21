Tyler Junior College introduces new football coach Tanner Jacobson

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Lobos head coach John King did not slowly slide in to the first day of spring practice. He took his team from 0-100 mph in a matter of minutes. Moving from stretching and opening position drills to an intense board drill where pads and helmets were popping.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The University Interscholastic Executive committee handed out punishments to Cumberland Academy head boys basketball coach Robert Sampson on Monday for playing a student-athlete four games despite being ruled ineligible. Sampson, a 28-year coaching veteran, was issued a one-year suspension from coaching. Sampson was also given two...
