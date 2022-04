Michigan State basketball will enter the 2022-23 season as a fringe top 10 team, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz. Katz released an updated batch of his “Power 36” rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball season where he has the Spartans just outside the top 10. Katz ranks Michigan State at No. 10 and has this to say about the Spartans:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO