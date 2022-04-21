ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds Charge 21 People With $150 Million in Pandemic-Related Fraud

By Yuval Rosenberg
Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department on Wednesday announced criminal charges against 21 people who allegedly schemed to defraud the government of Covid-19 relief money and other pandemic-related scams, including offering fake cures, selling fake vaccination cards, engaging in sham...

