Feds Charge 21 People With $150 Million in Pandemic-Related Fraud

"Cross Country" host Lawrence Jones distanced Black Americans from the "defund the police" movement in the opening monologue of Saturday's show. LAWRENCE JONES: Are we disposable? Do our lives not matter? Crime is up all across the country. People from all backgrounds are dying, but I can't help but recognize the alarming number of Black people, specifically Black children, being murdered. Today, 7-year-old Antonio Yarger, Jr. was laid to rest in Erie, Michigan. He was shot and killed while walking with a group of friends. Antonio's nickname was "ESPN" because he love[d] sports, especially wrestling. Police are looking at surveillance video, but no arrests have been made in this case. On Wednesday, loved ones said "goodbyes to 12-year-old Kade Lewin. He was shot while he ate dinner with his family in a parked car in Brooklyn. His mom says he liked football and video games. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York mayor, vowed to end the revolving door of justice, but no arrests have been made in this case.

ERIE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO