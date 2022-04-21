ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese shares track U.S. futures higher, tech stocks shine

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday, driven by technology heavyweights, as U.S. futures advanced and after longer dated U.S. treasury yields tumbled overnight.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.21% to 27,547.24 by the midday break, while the broader Topix gained 0.61% to 1,926.90.

A market participant from a Japanese brokerage said the Nikkei’s gains were capped as investors awaited corporate earnings and currency moves weighed on risk appetite.

The dollar added 0.36% to 128.335 yen, after soaring to a two-decade high of 129.430 on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan stepped in to the bond market for the third time in three months to defend its zero-percent yield target, drawing a stark contrast with the Fed’s increasingly hawkish posture.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 3.42% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei and the Topix, after its global peer ASML Holding NV beat earnings forecasts.

Air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries climbed 2.74% and game and camera maker Sony Group gained 0.96%.

Canon fell 2.3% even after a report said the office equipment and camera maker lifted its annual net profit forecast.

Cosmetic maker Kao was the biggest gainer among the top 30 core Topix names, rising 3.55%.

Trading firms were underperformers among the Topix 30, with Mitsubishi Corp down 0.84%, and Itochu losing 0.72%.

There were 143 advancers on the Nikkei index against 77 decliners

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 0.51 billion, compared with the average 1.31 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Futures edge lower as investors focus on Big Tech earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday, as investors waited to see if earnings from Big Tech companies this week will provide support to a market worried about high inflation and slowing global growth. Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply on Monday before news that Tesla Inc chief...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Coca-Cola stock set to open at near-record high as global economies on path to COVID recovery

Coca-Cola Co. KO, +1.06% shares are set to open at a near-record level after posting first-quarter profit and revenue growth on Monday. The stock has advanced nearly 23% over the past year, closing at a record high of $66.21 on April 21. Analysts say the beverage giant is benefitting from re-openings as the pandemic shows signs of retreat. "Coca-Cola has undergone a deep positive transformation over the past few years by improving its sales portfolio, refranchising and consolidating bottling assets globally, setting up new systems and procurement in the US, shifting focus from volume to value growth, and transitioning senior management, all of which give us confidence in the underlying fundamentals of the business," wrote JPMorgan. Analysts there rate Coca-Cola stock outperform with a $73 price target. "China, however, did see an influx of new COVID-19 cases that negatively impacted demand. This could continue into next quarter," wrote John Boylan, Edward Jones senior analyst. "However, this weakness likely will be offset by strength in other areas of the world."
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Stock Futures#U S Futures#Japanese#Topix#The Bank Of Japan#Fed#Tokyo Electron#Asml Holding Nv#Daikin Industries#Sony Group#Canon#Mitsubishi Corp#Itochu#Nikkei
Reuters

UPDATE 1-German bond yields slip but not far off multi-year highs

(Recasts, adds strategist comments) April 26 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, although not far from multi-year highs, while concerns about the impact on the global economy of pandemic restrictions in China continue to weigh on risk sentiment. Investors are still focused on monetary policy expectations...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Bank of America sounding the alarm on collapsing freight demand

Trucking demand is “near freight recession levels,” according to Bank of America. Shippers’ outlook on rates, capacity and inventory levels are matching attitudes not seen since May and June 2020, when pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes into a historic decline. In a Friday note to investors, Ken...
INDUSTRY
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Amazon's founder pulled on a thread that Musk would open Twitter up to Chinese interference only to have his argument unravel. Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
INTERNET
Reuters

Growth worries keep sterling pinned near 19-month lows

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Sterling held near its lowest levels since 2020 on Tuesday against a broadly firm dollar, with worries about Britain's economic outlook exacerbated by latest debt numbers and fears that COVID-19 restrictions in China will hurt world growth. Sterling was down 0.25% at $1.2702 at 1005...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Indonesia president's rating slumps amid soaring cooking oil prices

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo's approval rating fell in April by nearly 12 percentage points from February's 71.7%, an independent pollster said on Tuesday, as rising costs and soaring cooking oil prices dented his popularity. Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, had the approval of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil rebounds on China demand concerns in see-saw trading

LONDON, April 26 - Oil prices rose modestly in volatile trading on Tuesday as the market weighed concerns over Russian supply and Chinese demand. Brent crude futures were up 41 cents, or 0.4%, at $102.73 a barrel at 1117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $98.72 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Higher rates, slowing China, risks to Latam and Caribbean growth - IMF

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The prospect of tighter financial conditions due to the war in Europe and a more hawkish Federal Reserve, alongside concern over a deceleration in China’s growth, are key risks faced by Latin America and the Caribbean and call for policy action, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

412K+
Followers
319K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy