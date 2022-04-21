2 seriously hurt in separate Minneapolis shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 20-year-old man shot earlier this week in north Minneapolis has died. The Minneapolis Police Department says its office was informed Friday that the victim died at North Memorial Medical Center. He was identified as I Am King Majesty Allah. Investigators say the man was shot Wednesday afternoon on the 5100 block of Bryant Avenue North. Officers found the victim in the street with a severe gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) According to police, the man was standing outside a car and talking with the people inside when the shots rang out. The vehicle fled the scene. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Per police, this shooting marks the 23rd homicide in the city so far this year.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO