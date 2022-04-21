Manassas Ballet to present ‘Cinderella’

Judy Garland's dress from 'The Wizard of Oz' could fetch up to $1.2 million (£935,000) at auction. The blue and white gingham dress worn by the late Hollywood legend when her character Dorothy meets the Wicked Witch of the West in the Witch's Castle in the 1939 children's classic is set to go under the hammer at the Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television sale in Los Angeles on May 24.
A new music festival is coming to Northern Virginia later this spring with the debut of MusicWorks, an extended concert event to be held at the Workhouse Arts Center on Friday, June 3. The event, presented by the Workhouse Arts Foundation Inc., will include performances by Vulfpeck collaborator and Grammy-nominated...
For the past 10 years or so, if you lived in a big city and fancied hearing an orchestra play something from Metal Gear Solid or Sonic the Hedgehog instead of the Romantic period, there has been no shortage of options. Touring orchestras have played music from games such as Pokémon, Final Fantasy and Assassin’s Creed for appreciative audiences all over the world. The largest such series, Video Games Live, has been running since 2005 and has played over 400 shows in Los Angeles, Beijing, Sydney and elsewhere. But this summer, for the first time, video game music will be part of the BBC Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall in London. A concert on 1 August will feature orchestral selections and adaptations from soundtracks spanning gaming history, including The Legend of Zelda, Shadow of the Colossus and Battlefield 2042.
