United Airlines projects profit rebound as bookings surge

By Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines Holdings Inc. said it would return to profitability in the current quarter and for the full year as it anticipates a travel resurgence will continue into the summer. Chicago-based United on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.38 billion for the quarter ended March 31, after the abrupt...

