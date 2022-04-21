ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction projects funded at BC3 through loans

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTLER TWP — Butler County Community College is applying for a little over $4 million in state loans to pay for additional preparation costs for two buildings that are under construction. The BC3 Council of Trustees on Wednesday voted to apply for two loans through the Pennsylvania Department...

www.butlereagle.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania giving out millions in funds for transportation projects

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Dozens of highway, bridge, transit, bike and pedestrian projects are getting upgrades across the state.Twenty-eight counties across the state are getting more than $47.8 million in funding from the state. Cities and boroughs in Allegheny, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are getting some of the funding. Pittsburgh is receiving $1.76 million to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail. The aim is to connect Hazelwood and Greenfield to Oakland. In Westmoreland County, the state is giving the city of Arnold $53,000 to make improvements to Rankin Street from Woodmont Avenue to Freeport Road. Several of the projects will also help local governments address bridges and roadways in need of repair or replacement. For a look at every project getting money, visit this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Butler County, PA
Pennsylvania Government
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania school board votes down plan to create 'Satan Club'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed Satan Club at a high school in Pennsylvania was voted down this week. The Northern York County School District board voted against approving the after-school program. The club's co-founder said the group does not support worshipping satan or any religion. Instead, it teaches "rational and scientific" ways of thinking. Some parents reportedly asked for the after-school program in response to the board's approval of a bible study group that will operate during school hours. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Recognizes Longtime Roadside Cleanup Volunteers

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – In connection with Earth Day, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region is recognizing groups that have participated in the Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program for more than 25 years. District 1, which serves Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren Counties, has 127...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Traffic changes starting on Route 53 in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting Wednesday, a new traffic pattern will be in place on Route 53 (West Second Street) as part of the Route 22 interchanges work. On Wednesday, April 27, Gulisek Construction, LLC., of Mount Pleasant, will set up a barrier and temporary traffic signals on West Second Street, 1.5 miles north […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Power Plants Need to Start Paying for Emissions. Here's the Benefits and Costs

Pennsylvania is forging ahead to join 11 states in a fight to decrease Earth-warming carbon emissions by power plants. Gov. Tom Wolf's administration approved regulations that put Pennsylvania in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI, nicknamed Reggie). It's essentially a marketplace where carbon-emitting power plants in 12 states that are members of RGGI must pay a fee for every ton of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

