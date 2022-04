PROVIDENCE — It may have been a home game for the Providence College softball team Saturday but, apart from the large Friars logo in center field at Glay Field, one could be forgiven thinking they were at Villanova based on the large, vocal contingency backing the school from the Philadelphia suburbs. While a large portion of the crowd cheered loud and proud for the Wildcats, especially as Megan Kern hit a solo home that wound up as the difference...

TAUNTON, MA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO