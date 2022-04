SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City construction crews began a major waterline replacement project at one of the busiest intersections downtown Monday. The intersection of State Street and North Temple has seen slow moving traffic all day. Most of the 17,000 to 18,000 motorists who drive that way on an average day, will probably want to find a new route for the summer. Traffic troubles caught many motorists by surprise Monday as they came across a critical intersection with restrictions.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO