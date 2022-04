BROCKTON — Malick Teixeria, a 16-year-old from Brockton who dreams of becoming an actor, found a safe space to sharpen his acting skills at 3-2-1 Action Clubhouse. "The program inspired me to be a better person, actor and student. I look up to Mario for giving back to the people in his community. Mario is family to me, and if I didn't have a father, he would be the father figure for me," Teixeria said. ...

BROCKTON, MA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO