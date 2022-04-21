ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VT

2nd suspect charged in kidnapping of man later found dead

By Editorial
Butler Eagle
 5 days ago

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Las Vegas man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal charge that he conspired in the 2018 kidnapping of a man later found shot to death in a snowbank in the Vermont town of Barnet. Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, answered a series of questions...

www.butlereagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
City
Barnet, VT
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#District Court#A U S Marshal
Oxygen

Texas Man Pleads Guilty To Murdering Girl With Hammer When Her Was A Teenager

A man has pleaded guilty to brutally murdering a 14-year-old girl while he himself was still a teenager. Jordin Roache, 21, pleaded guilty on Thursday to the murder of Kaytlynn Cargill of Bedford, Texas, according to a release from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office. Roache reportedly admitted to beating Cargill to death with a hammer and leaving her body in an Arlington landfill when he was still 16 years old.
BEDFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Fells Point Bouncer Killed On Thames Street Monday, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said. Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said. Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar. Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy