Wednesday’s Child: Aliana

By Robyn Nance
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 5 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — On this week’s Wednesday’s Child, we’re featuring Aliana, a 13-year-old who loves to shop.

It was Aliana’s first time at Teen & Kid Closet, and she found all kinds of great stuff. She found lots of cool stuff at the boutique, like a dress, some outfits, shoes and accessories.

“I love shopping, I would be shopping for a whole day if I was able to,” Aliana said.

Shopping is just one of many of Aliana’s favorite pastimes.

“I like to go hang out with friends mainly or go out for walks, or play basketball, sports and stuff,” she said.

Aliana will be in high school next year and plans to try out for the basketball team. However, it hasn’t been easy for Aliana at school. She’s moved around a lot in the last four years, a common occurrence for children in foster care.

To help with the transitions, she wrote a letter to her future foster families, and she hopes it will be read by a family who will adopt her.

“I wrote the letter because every time I get put in a foster home they never know what I’m looking for or what I’m needing,” she said.

The letter details many aspects of her life, like describing who she is.

“I can be sassy and fun to be around sometimes,” Aliana said. “I mess around a lot so I’m pretty funny and I’m pretty nice sometimes.”

It also includes what she needs in her new parents.

“I just want them to be fun, like I want them to be a parent but a friend, too,” she said. “At times I want them to be able to go outside and play a sport with me or go on a walk with me or just come to talk, and I just want them to have trust in me, too.”

Aliana also wants to have a Quinceañera, a Hispanic celebration for girls when they turn 15. It includes dance lessons with the girl and her father, a fancy dress, and lots of family and friends.

“I’d feel special to have one,” she said.

Another important thing for Aliana is having a dog.

“Growing up without somebody and knowing that I can have somebody right there even if its just an animal would be very nice for me to have,” she said.

She says she’d love to find a dog at an animal shelter.

“I feel like they’re going through the same thing as me, like they have no home and they need a home,” Aliana said.

If you’re interested in adopting Aliana, call Idaho’s Wednesday’s Child at 800-745-1186.

