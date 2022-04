ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Marijuana enthusiasts in our area spent this April 20th, or 4/20, celebrating. Events were being held all day at the Essex Experience, from raffles to sales to education on cannabis and its uses. It was all put on by the Magic Mann cannabis cafe. This 4/20 celebration is the last one before recreational cannabis shops can open up in Vermont. Those will have the ‘green’ light to open in October of this year.

5 DAYS AGO